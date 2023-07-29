‘Hidden Strike’ review: Stay away from it, not worth it

By Abhinav Published Date - 11:55 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: With actors like Jackie Chan and John Cena, and a director like Scott Waugh, one would expect a movie with good action sequences. Tragically, one would be disappointed. It is good that the movie is released on the over-the-top platform. Even if you are inclined to watch the movie for the stars, you can fast forward and end up watching the movie in about 15 minutes. Tragically, I’m not one of those lucky enough and had to endure the 100 odd minutes.

The movie starts off with in a dystopian location in the Middle East in the midst of oil wars. Employees of the besieged Yutime Chinese Oil Refinery are given time to be evacuated to the safe Green Zone. To reach paradise, one must travel through hell, in this case, The Highway of Death. The company informs the press that a Chinese private security firm headed by Dragon Luo (Jackie Chan) has volunteered to help the employees to the Green Zone. There is a rival party wanting to loot the oil and if all goes well, could well be the biggest oil heist in the history. Unknown to him, Chris (John Cena) joins a group of mercenaries, including his brother, to kidnap the Director. Chris has baggage and is in a village in the desert trying to uplift the lives of the residents of the village. Luo, who has his own baggage, realises that Chris is a good guy. Now it is up to Luo and Chris to save the Director and stop the world’s biggest oil heist.

Tragically both Jackie and Cena fail to make this outing memorable. Jackie looks like he is way past his prime and his action sequences look laboured and strained. Though the East-West combo does work for a while and the on-screen chemistry between the lead duo does work for a while, it does not live up to the reputation of either Jackie or Cena. Jackie is surely past his Police Story days and must stick to doing roles ala Quan (Foreigner). He is good in emotional scenes and proves that he can do it all. John Cena too looks he can hold the fort on his own. The problem lies in the script. It is not strong enough for either actors to deliver. Most of the cast just sleep-walk through their roles. The CGI too is not up to the mark and there are instances where it looks juvenile.