Congress spreading lies on reservation quotas, says Laxman

Laxman said despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying on the issue, the Congress was continuing to target the BJP on the issue.

1 May 2024

BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman.

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading false propaganda that the BJP would change the Constitution and scrap the reservations of weaker sections.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Laxman said despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying on the issue, the Congress was continuing to target the BJP on the issue. Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also clarified that his organisation was not against the reservation, he said.

“The Congress is trying to create fear among weaker sections by saying that the BJP is planning to scrap reservations. Let me clarify that the BJP respects the Constitution a lot and that it has no intention to change it after coming to power at the centre for the third term,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, he said Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were intentionally spreading lies about reservations and trying to mislead the people of the nation. “It is not the BJP but the Congress which has been undermining the Constitution,”he said.