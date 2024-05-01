DCA seizes stocks of ‘Colinol-SPAS’ tablets due to misleading ad claims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 03:30 PM

TSDCA drug inspectors with seized stocks of the drug Colino-SPAC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has seized stocks of an allopathic medicine ‘Colinol-SPAS’ tablets from a medical shop in Nampally for making misleading advertisements claiming it can treat disorders of menstrual flow, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During raids on Tuesday and Wednesday, the TSDCA officials detected ‘Colinol-SPAS’ tablets manufactured and marketed by Vivimed Labs Ltd, Kashipur, Uttarakhand. The label of the product made a misleading claim by indicating that it can treat ‘spasmodic dysmenorrhea, menstrual disorders’.

Persons who make such misleading claims are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954 with imprisonment which may extend to six months or with fine or with both.

Public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through DCA Telangana for toll free number: 1800-599-6969 between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.