High-level Kenyan delegation visits NTPC Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

High level delegation from Kenya visited NTPC Ramagundam on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: A high-level delegation from Lake Region Economic Bloc of Kenya visited the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam on Tuesday. A 13 member team including Governors, Ministers, CEOs and technocrats visited the 100 MW Floating Solar PV Plant and 500 MW Unit- 7 control room.

The team included Governor, County Government of Kisumu, Peter Anyang Nyong, Governor, County Government of Nyamira, Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo, Governor, County Government of Siyaya, Cornel Amoth Rasanga and CEO – Lake Region Economic Bloc, Victor Joash Oginga Nyagaya. The delegation was accompanied by CGM (IBD), Narinder Mohan Gupta, DGM (IBD) from NGSL, Ashwani Vinayak and from M/s PEPL, Dr Raju S G. Chief General Manager, NTPC Ramagundam and Telanganan super thermal power project, Sunil Kumar received the delegation.

The NTPC officials have explained to the delegation about the Ramagundam plant emerging as a beacon lamp of South India and entering into the solar power generation including the floating solar power plant to save fossil fuel.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .