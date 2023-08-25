Himachal: Air Force copters carry essential items to remote areas of Mandi

By ANI Published Date - 01:40 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

ANI Photo

Mandi: A consignment of food items and medicines was delivered to the remote areas of the rain-battered Mandi district with the help of Air Force helicopters on Friday.

The Mandi District Administration use the Air Force helicopters to reach the far flung areas of the district. The administration officers were carrying food items, medicines and other emergency supplies with them Visuals showed rescue and relief team securing a shipment of food and medicine inside an Air Force helicopter.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday rescued 51 people who were stranded in cloudburst incident sites at Shehnu Gouni and Kholanala villages in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, said authorities.

The Himalayan state has reported widespread destruction and deaths due to heavy rains, landslides and cloudbursts reported from different parts of the state.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday visited landslide-affected areas of Kuklah in Mandi district and urged the state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to arrange rations for the people living in these areas.

“Keeping in view the huge loss due to heavy rainfall in the state, I have visited my constituency. A two-storeyed school building collapsed today and almost all houses have become unsafe as they have developed cracks. Around six people have lost their lives in one day,” Former HP CM said.

A total of 224 lives have been lost in the monsoon fury in Himachal while another 117 died in rain-related accidents so far, stated a government bulletin earlier.

According to the latest data shared by the state government, the total loss to the coffers from the ongoing rain fury has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24, when monsoon arrived in the state.