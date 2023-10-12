Himachal: Dalai Lama returns in good health after Delhi medical check-up

The spiritual leader had departed for the examination in the national capital on October 8 from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh

By ANI Published Date - 12:22 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

File Photo

Kangra: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, arrived at Kangra airport on Thursday morning after undergoing a medical check-up in Delhi.

Visuals show devotees dressed in traditional Tibetan robes to present a warm welcome to the Tibetan leader.

Speaking to ANI about the arrival of the Tibetan leader, a devotee, Samden Thundup said, “Today we are all present here to welcome his holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at the airport.” “He had some health issues, due to which he had gone to Delhi for a medical checkup and now that he is arriving back, we all are very happy and very eager to seek his blessings,” Thundup said.

Another devotee, Tenzin Dhawa told ANI, “We are here to welcome his holiness, Dalai Lama. We wish him very good health after his checkup. We are welcoming him with a Tibetan song today.” Lined up in a queue, the devotees avidly awaited the Tibetan leader’s arrival.

Shortly after, the Tibetan leader makes his way out of the airport surrounded by monks and enters his car, on his way to the Dharamsala.

Earlier, as per sources, the Dalai Lama had skipped the session for Taiwanese teachings scheduled for October 2-3 due to bad health.

The Tibetan leader also postponed his planned visits to Gangtok and Salugara in view of the undergoing rescue operations in flood-hit Sikkim.

“In view of the recent disaster in Sikkim caused by floods and the ongoing focus of the state machinery in relief efforts, the planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara scheduled from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice,” said the office of the Dalai Lama in a statement.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our prayers are with the people and state of Sikkim,” it added.