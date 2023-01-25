Himachal Pradesh celebrates its 53rd Statehood Day

Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

By Simar Kaur

Hyderabad: The northern Indian State of Himachal Pradesh is celebrating its 53rd Statehood Day on January 25. The State was first formed on this day in the year 1971, making it the 18th State of India.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu shall address the celebrations being held in Hamirpur district of the State. The State was formed on this day under the effect of Himachal Pradesh Act passed in the Parliament house on December 18, 1970.

However, the State came into existence in 1948 with the integration of 28 Princely States and it remained a Union Territory after Independence between 1956 and 1970.

The efforts of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar led to the formation of the State and he became the first CM of Himachal Pradesh from 1952 to 1956. The day, observed as a State holiday, is being celebrated in the State with great joy and fervour with a parade graced by the CM.