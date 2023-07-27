Himachal Pradesh receives approval for big Zoo in Kangra

Sukhvinder Sukhu said the state government has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for the establishment of a large zoo in Kangra district.

By IANS Published Date - 09:14 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Representational Image

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday said the state government has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for the establishment of a large zoo in Kangra district.

The proposal for the zoo underwent an evaluation during the 108th technical committee meeting of the Central Zoo Authority in June, and it granted approval for its establishment, he said.

Sukhu said the government in collaboration with wildlife experts and conservationists has worked on the proposal, ensuring it adheres to the highest standards of animal welfare, safety, and environmental sustainability.

“The zoo is expected to boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and will contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and is envisioned to be a world-class facility that will house a diverse range of animal species native to Himachal Pradesh and nearby regions,” he said, as per an official statement.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rajiv Kumar, said the establishment of zoo at Bankhandi in Kangra was a milestone as envisioned by the Chief Minister to attract visitors and was a step ahead to make Kangra the state’s “Tourism Capital”.

The Wildlife Wing of the state Forest Department will work towards fulfilling the necessary conditions outlined by the Central Zoo Authority.