Hiring stays flat in October: Naukri.com

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Hiring in October remained flat compared to the same period last year, said job portal Naukri in its JobSpeak Index. The index clocked 2,455 this October (2,172 last year), showing an upward trajectory and pointing to sustained hiring.

The index records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com website. The objective is to measure hiring in various industries, cities, and experience levels. Jobs posted by clients on Naukri.com are considered.

Insurance sector continued to witness growth due to an increase in demand for professionals across experience bands. The sector registered a 93 per cent increase over last year . Other sectors that showed upward hiring trends are BFSI (40%), oil (34%), travel and hospitality (24%), real estate (20%), and automobiles (19%). Hiring in the IT sector slowed in October by 18% when compared to last year. Telecom and health also saw a 19% and 13% decline respectively.

While Kolkata saw a 15% increase, Mumbai saw 8% growth in hiring activity. Delhi stayed flat in hiring. With the IT sector showing a decline, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune saw a 16%, 12% and 11% decline respectively in hiring activity.

Senior professionals with over 13 years of experience saw an uptick in demand growing by 6% over last year. Demand for freshers stayed flat while the demand for mid-level professionals (4-12 years) declined by 4%.

“The temporary deceleration in hiring activity was expected given the festive season. However the Index is 13% ahead, which is reassuring. Most key industries maintained hiring expansion during October, which is likely to get stronger as year-end approaches,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.