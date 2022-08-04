Hiring sentiment up 12 per cent in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: The hiring activity across sectors in India has increased 21% in July compared to the same period last year, according to job site Naukri.com.

The Naukri JobSpeak index for July touched 3170, the highest so far. Previously, the index touched 3074 in February this year. The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com. This measures hiring activity in various industries, cities, and experience levels.

Hyderabad exhibited a 12% increase in the positive hiring sentiment in July. Kolkata led the charts with 42% growth, Mumbai 36%, Delhi/NCR 25%, Chennai 25%, Pune 24%, and Bengaluru 10% growth in hiring sentiment in July over last year.

Insurance, Oil and Gas/Power , travel and hospitality, banking, retail, BPO, auto, education, telecom ( 32%), and IT, and software were the key sectors that saw increased hiring activity.

The demand for top management ( above 16 years) and professionals with 13-16 years experience saw the steepest uptick of 32% and 31% respectively in July this year over last year. A positive hiring sentiment was also observed for 0-3 years (up 20%), 4-7 years ( up18%), and 8-12 years ( up 24%) compared with July last year.

“The JobSpeak Index validates that the employment market is on a steady course without any significant hotspots. The trend in growth is seen across most industries, cities and experience bands which is great news for the job seekers,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Meanwhile, research house CareEdge in a report said it is cautiously optimistic on the outlook of the IT sector due to resilient IT spending in the near to medium term. It expects that technology-driven spending will continue during 2022-23. Indian IT industry saw a strong client addition during 2021-22 supported by vendor consolidation, cloud adoption and digital transformation in new locations and verticals. The deal sizes also increased significantly.

Also, an ASSOCHAM-EY report said India is poised to be a global hub for data centres and the segment is projected to grow to $ 8 billion (about Rs 63,200 crore) market by 2026. The Indian data centre market touched $ 4.4 billion in 2020. There are more than 80 third party data centres and the total count is above 130. Data centres are also evolving as an alternate asset class.

”The surge in internet users, rise of startups, adoption of cloud computing and Government’s investment in the IT sector are drivers of digital and economic growth, ” said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood.