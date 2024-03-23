History Revisited: Sara Ali Khan shines in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

Ae 'Watan Mere Watan' is an enchanting patriotic movie that delves into the life story of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: Ae ‘Watan Mere Watan’ is an enchanting patriotic movie that delves into the life story of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, produced by Karan Johar and streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime, the film takes audiences on the journey through India’s struggle for independence. Starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, supported by Emraan Hashmi as Lohia, it captures the essence of Mehta’s unseen dedication to the nation amidst difficult times.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ kicks off with British authorities on the hunt for the person behind a radio station that inspires people for freedom. Sara Ali Khan portrays this character, and the story then delves into the life of Usha Mehta.

It provides a glimpse into Usha’s remarkable journey, her unwavering passion for freedom, and her determination to establish her own radio station. Whether she succeeds or faces challenges along the way, well, you’ll have to watch the movie to find out.

The narrative is well built around the character and the situations developing then but it slows down a tad after the first 30 minutes. Though biopic, it could have been more engaging and captivating.

Sara Ali Khan truly shines in her portrayal of Usha Mehta in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ She completely immerses herself in the character and delivers a stellar performance. While Emraan Hashmi’s role is decent, but he could have had more screen time to further enhance his performance. Sparsh Shrivastav’s performance is truly impressive and pleasantly surprising. He effortlessly portrayed the role of a young freedom fighter, bringing a refreshing energy to the screen.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ may have fallen short in terms of depth and pacing, but it still manages to transport us back to a significant era in our history. It pays a heartfelt tribute to Usha Mehta and reminds us of the struggles and sacrifices made during the freedom movement. It serves as a nostalgic reminder of our fighters’ unwavering spirit.

– Nirupama Kodukula