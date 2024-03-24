Emraan Hashmi unveils ‘Omi Bhau’ look from Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’

On Sunday, DVV Entertainment unveiled the character's appearance and name in the film through its official X handle.

By ANI Updated On - 24 March 2024, 04:42 PM

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming film ‘OG,’ starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, unveiled Emraan Hashmi’s first look from the film.

DVV Entertainment on Sunday took to its official X handle to reveal his look, apart from the character’s name in the film.

“Happy Birthday Omi Bhau,” reads the poster, which sees him smoking.

Sharing it, the producer of the film, DVV Danayya wrote, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU…@emraanhashmi. Couldn’t imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG. (sic).”

In the poster, the ‘Jannat’ actor, who is also celebrating his birthday today, can be seen sporting a beard with long hair and a scar on his eyebrow.

Emraan Hashmi also took to his Instagram to share the film’s poster with a caption that read, “ambheera, Suna hai tu Bambai Aa raha hai . Vaada karta hoon : hum dono mein se kisi ek ka sar zaroor katega #TheyCallHimOG.”

Emraan is set to make his Telugu film debut with ‘They Call Him OG.’ The movie is currently being filmed.

The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and is all set to release in September this year.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the historical thriller drama film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’

The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.