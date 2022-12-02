HIT 2 review: A thrilling ride for mystery movie lovers

This one is for movie-goers who are madly in love with thrills and chills.

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Updated On - 07:35 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: With ‘Hit 2: The Second Case’, Adivi Sesh continues his stint with thriller films, and plays the role of KD, a tough cop who is tasked to investigate the horrible death of a woman.

KD is part of Vizag’s Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) and when he’s not investigating murders, he is dating Aarya (Meenakshi Chaudhary), a social worker. In the meantime, an employee at a nightclub is brutally murdered.

During investigation, KD and his crew, much to their shock, realise that the victim’s head is the only body part that belongs to her, while the other body parts are those of other women, obviously murdered by a serial killer.

The investigating team races against time to solve the murder and to find the suspect. The plot thickens as clues emerge with revelations of more women victims. Will KD be able to find the killer before it’s too late? Can he stop the suspect before he targets more victims?

Director Sailesh Kolanu keeps the suspense and momentum intact almost till the time the killer is revealed – this scene could have been made a bit more taut and captivating.

Succinct, slick and compelling in terms of the plotline and handling of the theme, the two-hour movie ensures that the suspense elements keep the viewers on the edge of their seat

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Adivi Sesh make a fantastic pair, and their on-screen chemistry makes them seem like fresh faces on-screen when they’re together.

Looks like a cop’s role is like second skin to Adivi Sesh, who performed admirably well in the film. ‘Colour Photo’ fame Suhas does justice to his role and is convincing and the special appearances of Vishwak Sen and Nani increases the excitement among the audience.

The film also features Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Maganti Srinath, in key roles. Music, screenplay and camera work elevate the movie.