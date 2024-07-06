Actor Vishwak Sen commits to organ donation at Hyderabad Metro event

The event featured 27 prominent personalities walking the ramp to advocate for organ donation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 01:45 PM

Hyderabad: Renowned actor Vishwak Sen pledged his support for organ donation at the “Metro Retro” event held at Ameerpet Metro Station. Organized by MOHAN Foundation in collaboration with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, the event marked the 27th anniversary of MOHAN Foundation.

The event featured 27 prominent personalities walking the ramp to advocate for organ donation. It drew hundreds of attendees from the general public, contributing to the promotion of organ donation awareness in the community.