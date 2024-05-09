Vishwak Sen’s gangster tale ‘Gangs of Godavari’ to release on May 31

Vishwak has also expressed similar confidence in the movie and he believes that ‘Gangs of Godavari’ will be a milestone film in his career.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 05:00 PM

Gangs Of Godavari

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen has earned the name with his big blockbuster ‘Falaknuma Das’. Now, he is coming as a gutsy gangster Lankala Rathna, in his upcoming gangster flick, ‘Gangs of Godavari’.

Interestingly, the makers have chosen to release the film on the same date as ‘Falaknuma Das’, on May 31. Makers have revealed with utmost confidence that this movie will create history at the box-office for Vishwak Sen and become a blockbuster for sure.

Popular composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film and the melodious single, ‘Suttamla Soosi’, from the album has already gone viral. On May 10, the team released the theme song of ‘Gangs of Godavari’, titled ‘BAD’.

With the recently released teaser, makers have been able to showcase the attitude and grey world of Lankala Rathna, which captured the imagination of moviegoers. The anticipation towards the film has grown huge after the teaser.

Krishna Chaitanya is writing and directing the film, while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively are producing it. Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri are co-producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting it.

Gorgeous actors Neha Sshetty and Anjali are playing the female leads in the film. Anith Madadi is handling cinematography for the film while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing it.