‘Hitwicket’ launches esports tournament for hiring freshers

Hyderabad: Going beyond traditional tests and interview processes, Hyderabad-based gaming platform Hitwicket has launched a unique recruitment drive. It is conducting esports tournament to hire fresh recruits for its various job openings. Interested candidates can register until December 4.

Candidates applying for various roles at Hitwicket shall be required to download and play Hitwicket’s latest mobile gaming app, ‘Hitwicket Superstars’ and they will be evaluated based on the progress they make in-game – very much akin to an esports tournament – followed by an MCQ test.

Each applicant’s progress shall be tracked via a unique ID generated for every user who plays the game. The top 10 candidates in terms of in-game progress will be allowed to skip the written round for a personal interview, while the rest shall be evaluated based on a mix of in-game progress and written round scores.

“Our focus has been to hire for character, and train for skills. While objective tests are a fine indicator of convergent thinking, well-rounded recruitment steps look for a divergent thought-process essential for success in product-related roles. In a world of one-dimensional written tests that decide an applicant’s fate based on a number, holistic recruitment drives that flesh out the best in an individual is the way to go,” says Kashyap Reddy, co-founder, Hitwicket.

To apply for roles at Hitwicket, download and play Hitwicket Superstars — available for Android and iOS, and reach out to [email protected]

