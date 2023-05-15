Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: Six arrested from MP brought back to Hyderabad

The ATS teams from Madhya Pradesh with the assistance of the Telangana police took them to different places in Hyderabad for investigation and conducted searches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: The six persons from Hyderabad, who were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police for their alleged connection to international radical organization with Hizb-ut-Tahrir, have been brought back to Hyderabad for further investigation. The ATS teams from Madhya Pradesh with the assistance of the Telangana police took them to different places in Hyderabad for investigation and conducted searches. During the course of these searches, a couple of persons who were in touch with a few of the six persons were picked up by the police and are being questioned.

A senior police official of Telangana police confirmed that the Madhya Pradesh ATS team is in the city and doing their investigation. The police had brought the six persons to the city after a local court in Madhya Pradesh granted police custody till May 19.

The six persons Mohammed Salim, Abdur Rahman, Mohammed Abbas Ali, Shaik Junaid, Mohammed Hameed and Mohd Salman were arrested in a joint operation of Intelligence Bureau, Telangana counter intelligence and Madhya Pradesh ATS from different parts of the city. Among those arrested is a professor, daily wagers, a medical practitioner and auto rickshaw drivers.

The Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested another 11 persons in Bhopal and from a neighbouring district. The police alleged that incrimination material including Arabic literature, airguns with pellets, laptop and mobile phones were seized from the six persons arrested in Hyderabad.

