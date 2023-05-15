Telangana: Cops save life of youth in Sircilla

Alertness of police personnel saved the life of a youngster in Mustabad mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Mustabad Blue colt police prevented a youth Kranthi Kumar from committing suicide

Karimnagar: Alertness of police personnel saved the life of a youngster in Mustabad mandal on Monday.

A native of Mustabad, Kranthi Kumar, had lost money after investing in an online business. Upset over this, he attempted to die by suicide by consuming pesticides in a place in between Mustabad and Maddikunta.

Getting suspicious seeing Kranthi Kumar at the spot, local people alerted the police by dialing 100, following which Mustabad Blue Colt police Kaseem and Raju rushed to the spot and rescued Kranthi Kiran. He was shifted to the People’s Hospital in Mustabad. He was later handed over to his family members.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan appreciated Kaseem and Raju for saving the life of the youngster.