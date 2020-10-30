HMDA takes up Tank Bund road revamp works

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar shared the images of the revamp works on his twitter handle

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up Tank Bund road revamp works on both sides, especially the walking arena and the lighting. This was after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing HMDA to revamp the Tank Bund road.

Sharing images of the works under progress, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Work in full swing and get ready for some real pleasant surprises. It will regain its place as family outings very soon,”

When one twitter user @sewrie tweeted pointing out a gap in the railing and the ground, Kumar, in a reply, tweeted, “There’s going to be another horizontal bar at the bottom to bridge the gap from safety viewpoint. The installation has just begun”.

