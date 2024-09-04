Holidays declared for educational institutions in Khammam till September 6

District Collector Muzammil Khan instructed educational institutions to close until September 6, emphasizing that any violation of this order would result in strict action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 12:10 PM

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan declared holidays for government, aided and private educational institutions in view of forecast of heavy rains in the district till September 6.

He directed the managements of educational institutions to close the institutions till September 6 without fail while adding that any violation of the orders would attract strict action.

Also Read Parts of erstwhile Adilabad register moderate rains

Meanwhile in Kothagudem, district Collector Jitesh V Patil declared half-day schools from Wednesday onwards in the wake of rains. He told the education department officials to ensure that all government, aided and private schools would follow the instructions.