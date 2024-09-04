Parts of erstwhile Adilabad register moderate rains

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district, in particular Mancherial registered moderate rains from the morning on Tuesday to the morning on Wednesday.

Average rainfall of Mancherial district was 32 mm. Hajipur mandal received the highest rainfall. Mancherial, Kasipet, Luxettipet, Mandamarri and Naspur mandals witnessed anywhere between 75 mm and 56 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 875 mm as against the normal rainfall of 796.5 mm from June 1 to September 4, reflecting an excess by 10 percent.

Nirmal district’s average rainfall was 28.8 mm. Lokeshwaram mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 122 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 980 mm when compared to the normal of 757.7 mm, indicating an excess by 29 percent.

Meanwhile, average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad was 27.4 mm. Jainoor mandal witnessed the highest rainfall of 89.7 mm. Actual rainfall of the district was 1,055 mm as compared to the normal rainfall of 877 mm, showing an excess by 20 percent. Adilabad district’s average rainfall was 19.9 mm.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Kaddampeddur mandal received 32,925 cusecs of inflows and water level reached to 695.875 feet as against the storage capacity of 7.603 tmc. Surplus water was discharged downstream by lifting five gates. Outflow of the project was 32,090 cusecs.

Due to incessant rains, people living in low-lying areas were forced to shift for safety in Mancherial town. Connectivity of remote villages in Kotapalli, Vemanapalli, Nennal and Jannaram mandals of Mancherial district, Jainoor, Kerameri and Asifabad mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was disrupted following swelling of local streams.