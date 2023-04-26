Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn wishes to work with Jr NTR

The director of "Gaurdians of the Galaxy" James Gunn, said that he recently watched the Indian film RRR and loved it very much.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Hollywood fell in love with SS Rajamouli‘s action masterpiece RRR. Many Hollywood production companies opened doors to Rajamouli for a collaboration. Similarly, many Hollywood filmmakers wished to work with the film’s lead actors, Jr.NTR and Ram Charan.

Today, James Gunn, the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” in the promotions of his film stated that he recently watched the Indian film RRR and loved it very much. Referring to the scene where Jr.NTR enters as Komaram Bheem with the wild animals, James Gunn said that he was spellbound by the actor’s expressions and performance in that action episode. James Gunn also expressed his wish to work with Jr.NTR very soon.

Jr.NTR fans are every happy after knowing this news. They are proud to see Jr.NTR reaching great heights and wish for his launch soon in Hollywood.

Jr.NTR is going to step into Bollywood very soon with Hrithik Roshan‘s film War 2. He will play the antagonist in this YRF spy universe. Jr.NTR’s journey from Tollywood to Bollywood is incredible and soon it will be spread to Hollywood also.