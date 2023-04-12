Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘War 2’ to start shooting in November

The pre-production work is on full swing for this action extravaganza starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

By IANS Published Date - 11:27 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Mumbai: Stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. will begin shooting for the second installment of ‘War’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, in November.

A source said, “Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on Jr NTR in ‘War 2’. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India.”

The source added that the “pre-production is on full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November.

“War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get Jr NTR in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres.”

Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’, which released in 2019, was directed by ‘Pathaan’ maker Siddharth Anand.