Honor Watch GS Pro, Watch ES on sale from Oct 16-17

“Watch GS Pro will be available for purchase during Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ as a special product for Rs 17,999. Meanwhile, Watch ES will be on sale on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival for Rs 7,499,” the company said in a statement.

By | Published: 4:54 pm 5:41 pm

New Delhi: Honor on Wednesday announced that its latest smartwatches Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES will go on sale starting October 16-17 in the country.

“Watch GS Pro will be available for purchase during Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ as a special product for Rs 17,999. Meanwhile, Watch ES will be on sale on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival for Rs 7,499,” the company said in a statement.

The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED Touch Display and 70 per cent Screen-to-Body Ratio.

The smartwatch comes with 200+ watch faces, personalised and customisable, and always-on display options.

The Watch ES has 12 animated workout Courses and 44 animated exercise moves that help users to meet their fitness goals at the convenience of their home.

Enabled with SpO2 Monitor, the smartwatch allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels. The smartwatch is also enabled with a 24/7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, supported by the optimized optical path and monitoring algorithms that can alert users of elevated or abnormal results.

Honor Watch GS Pro is equipped with SpO2 monitor, TuRelax Stress monitor, TruSleep and 24×7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, for better health monitoring and tracking.

The smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset and comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED Touch Display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels.

The Watch GS Pro with 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G tests aims to withstand extreme conditions, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance and humidity resistance.