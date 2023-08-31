Honour Killing: 25-year-old woman doctor shot dead by father in Pakistan

The incident took place in the Mianwali district of Punjab, some 300 km from Lahore, the provincial capital.

By PTI Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Lahore: In yet another case of honour killing in Pakistan, a 25-year-old woman doctor was shot dead in Punjab province, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Mianwali district of Punjab, some 300 km from Lahore, the provincial capital.

According to police, Sidra Khan wanted to marry a fellow doctor but her father disapproved of it. “Over a week ago, Sidra’s father came to her clinic in Mianwali city and argued with her over the matter. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on her leaving her critically injured,” the police said.

She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her wounds on Wednesday. Her father is still at large. A murder case has been registered against the suspect.

Earlier this month, a newlywed couple was shot dead in the Punjab province. A number of people, especially women, are killed in Pakistan every year in the name of honour.

According to human rights activists, around 1,000 women are killed in the name of honour every year in the country.

The victims of honour killings are widely perceived to have brought shame and dishonour to their families either by marrying against their will or having an affair. Often, the family members are behind such killings.

