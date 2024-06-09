Horror comedy ‘Munjya’ raises 11.61 crore on day two

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie had collected Rs 4.21 crore nett on its opening day

By PTI Published Date - 9 June 2024, 12:28 PM

New Delhi: Horror comedy ‘Munjya’ has earned Rs 11.61 crore nett at the box office in two days of its release in the country, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie had collected Rs 4.21 crore nett on its opening day. It stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj. Maddock Films shared the film’s box office update on X.

“The love from our audience made #Munjya’s second day unforgettable! #Munjya, a must-watch entertainer for families and kids, is in cinemas now!” the banner said.

According to the poster shared by the production house, “Munjya” earned Rs 7.40 crore on Saturday, following which its total box office collection (nett) in the domestic market stood at 11.61 crore.

Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, the film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature which has its roots in Marathi folklore. It is reportedly set in the Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe, comprising films such as ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’, and ‘Bhediya’. ‘Munjya’ also stars Suhas Joshi.