Horse Racing: Anastasia fancied for Kolkata feature

Vijay Singh-trained Anastasia looks best in the Metropolitan 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 95 and above

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Anastasia looks best in the Metropolitan 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 95 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Daddy’s Dream 1, Eastern Empress 2, Copper 3

2. Acantha 1, Twenty Six Black 2, Mahabala 3

3. Indian Tiger 1, Tres Bien 2, Yazh 3

4. Makhtoob 1, Devushka 2, Thousand Words 3

5. Anastasia 1, Awesome One 2, Tactical Command 3

6. Tycoonist 1, Mandolin 2, Agostino Carracci 3

7. Banksy 1, Dream Station 2, Roka 3

Day’s Best: Anastasia.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

