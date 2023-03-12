Horse Racing: Anglia has the edge in Delhi feature

Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia who has been well prepared is expected to score in the A B Stud Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres
New Delhi: Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia who has been well prepared is expected to score in the A B Stud Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres Terms for horses Fillies 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Midnight Hawak 1, Meridia 2, Ashwa kohima 3
2. Angels Harmony 1, Shwetamber 2, Larger Then Life 3
3. Big Daddy 1, Zelbet 2, She’s A Beauty 3
4. Mother India 1, Xfinity 2, Jet Rafle 3
5. Lodge Keeper 1, Fargo Jet 2, Sukhoi 3
6. Anglia 1, More Bucks 2, Night Passion 3
7. Jet Space 1, Ashwa Figaro 2, Flower power 3
Day’s Best: Midnight Hawak.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Treble: 5, 6 & 7.