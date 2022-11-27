Horse Racing: Arthur fancied for Osman Sagar Cup

M Srinivas Reddy-trained Arthur who is in good condition is expected to score in the Osman Sagar Cup 1600 metres

Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: M Srinivas Reddy-trained Arthur who is in good condition is expected to score in the Osman Sagar Cup 1600 metres, Category-II a handicap for horses Rated 40 to 65 the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. First race starts at 1-15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sporting Smile 1, Costello 2, Cabello 3

2. That’s My Way 1, Exponent 2, Ar Superior 3

3. Humanitarian 1, Akash 2, New Hustle 3

4. Bedford 1, Shazam 2, Beauty On Parade 3

5. Superstellar 1, Carnival Lady 2, Swiss Girl 3

6. Arthur 1, Juramento 2, City Of Blessing 3

7. Malahat 1, Good Tidings 2, Sea Of Class 3

Day’s Best: Arthur.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.