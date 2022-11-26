| Horse Racing Tiger Mountain Pleases In Morning Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Tiger Mountain moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Ecolectus (Kiran Naidu) 47, moved easy. Eastern Blaze (Apprentice) 48, moved easy. Lifetime (A Joshi) 46, strode out well. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) 47, moved easy. Sun Dancer (Rafique Sk) (From 1200/600) 45, eased up.

800m:

Despang (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Black Auster (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Calista Girl (B Nikhil) & 2y-(Sedgefield/All The Rage) (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. 2y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (RB) & 2y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Yaletown (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Ella Eldingar (Vivek G) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. City Of Bliss (Trainer) 1-1, 600/46, handy.

Cash Register (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Time Ahead (Aneel) & Assured Success (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

1000m:

Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Starwalt (Surya Prakash) & Palladium (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Path Of Peace (Surya Prakash) & Survivor (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Picture Me (Apprentice) & Beauty On Parade (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. 2y-(Sedgefield/Albeed) (Aneel) & Faiz (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair finished level. Princess Daka (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.