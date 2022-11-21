Horse Racing: Arthur, True Marshall, Juramento impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

(Representational Image) Arthur, True Marshall, Juramento, Watch My Stride, Bien Pensant, The Image & American Flame pleased

Hyderabad: Arthur, True Marshall, Juramento, Watch My Stride, Bien Pensant, The Image & American Flame pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

800m:

NRI Superpower (Abhay Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. 2y-(Declaration of War/Five Satins) (Gourav Singh) &Golden Gazelle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Doublepower (Koushik) & 2y-(Saamidd/Perpetual Glory) (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) & Garnet (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/46, pair moved well.

1000m:

Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. True Marshall (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well.

General Atlantic (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well.

Gusty Note (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well.

Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Able Love (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) 1-11, 800/56, 600/44, can upset.

Dream Station (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, looks well. The Image (Gourav Singh) & American Flame (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well while latter was handy.

Juramento (Madhu Babu) & Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) & All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, a notable pair.