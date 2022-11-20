Horse Racing: Vision Of Rose, Dyanoosh and Miss Little Angel shine in trials

Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 20 November 22
Vision Of Rose, Dyanoosh and Miss Little Angel pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Vision Of Rose, Dyanoosh and Miss Little Angel pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND
600m:
Morior Invictus (RB) 48, moved easy.

800m:
Lifes Song (Rohith Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Char Ek Char (Aneel) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. NRI Vision (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Delhi Heights (RB) & 2y-(Declaration of War/Alamshara) (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:
Vision Of Rose (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Dyanoosh (Aneel) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Kachnar (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Miss Little Angel (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Assured Success (Aneel) & Gregor Clegane (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, former shaped well. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) & That’s My Way (Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form.

 

