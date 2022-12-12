Horse Racing: Bedford fancied for Hyderabad feature

The Neelesh Rawal-trained Bedford, who is in fine form, is expected to score in the Basalath Jah Memorial Cup 1200 metres

Published Date - 05:41 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: The Neelesh Rawal-trained Bedford, who is in fine form, is expected to score in the Basalath Jah Memorial Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.35 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Baisa 1, Hugh Capet 2, My Marvel 3

2. Queen Empress 1, Pocket Rocket 2, Huntingdon 3

3. Sweet Dancer 1, Miss Marvellous 2, Sea Of Class 3

4. Briar Ridge 1, Morior Invictus 2, Bugsy 3

5. Laurus 1, Mr Perfect 2, Above The Law 3

6. Bedford 1, Soloist 2, Red Snaper 3

7. Top In Class 1, Royal Grace 2, Shazam 3

Day’s Best: Baisa.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.