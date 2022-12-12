Horse Racing: Hoping Cloud shines in morning trials

Hyderabad: Hoping Cloud pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

600m:

Brilliant Star (B Nikhil) (From 1200/600) 45, eased up. 2y-(Sedgefield/Albeed) (Apprentice) & Faiz (Aneel) 47, former finished 1L in front.

800m:

Swiss Girl (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Maverick (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 47, handy. Nishaans (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Sucker Punch (Apprentice) 1-16, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Orin Swift (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, in good form. Garnet (Deepak Singh) & Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair

moved well.