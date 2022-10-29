Horse Racing: Campania and Juramento impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

(Representational Image) Campania and Juramento pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday

Hyderabad: Campania and Juramento pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Dream Station (Rohit Kumar) (From 1200/600) 45, eased up.

800m:

Painted Apache (Apprentice) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Ilango (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Despang (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Carlisle (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Temptations (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Black Opal (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Galwan (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Juramento (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, in good form.

Campania (Surya Praksh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well.

Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Ayr (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, pair moved well. Divine Connection (App) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5, moved well.