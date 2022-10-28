Horse Racing: Royal Grace, Corfe Castle & Wind Sprite impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Royal Grace, Corfe Castle & Wind Sprite worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Call Of The Blue (RB) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Bellagio (RB) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Exclusive Luck (Mohit Singh) 1-0, 600/45, not extended. Char Ek Char (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Essential (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Jet Falcon (Dhanu Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Honourable Lady (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, moved fluently.

Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, moved on the bit.

Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well.

Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Urgent (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well.

NOTED ON THURSDAY 27-10-22

SAND

800m:

Chuckit (Aneel) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Royal Pal (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, good.

1000m:

Sea Of Class (RB) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, worked well. Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Galwan (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well.