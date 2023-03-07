Horse Racing: Cape Tanaros fancied for Kolkata feature

The Aashay Doctor-trained Cape Tanaros appeals most in the 1xbet Indian Gold Vase 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Aashay Doctor-trained Cape Tanaros appeals most in the 1xbet Indian Gold Vase 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mezcal 1, Dr Doom 2, Yazh 3

2. Swift Lady 1, Whispering Grass 2, Island Lass 3

3. Cape Tanaros 1, Awesome One 2, The Protecter 3

4. Randolph 1, Atlantica 2, Sporting Trainer 3

5. Super Stride 1, Ramiel 2

6. Only You 1, Santana 2, Multistarrer 3

Day’s Best: Super Stride.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6