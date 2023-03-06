Horse Racing: Moriseiki fancied for Delhi feature

Shakti Singh-trained Moriseiki looks good in the Afternoon Delight Plate 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Shakti Singh-trained Moriseiki looks good in the Afternoon Delight Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 40 to 66 the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Party Dreams 1, The Ranger Boy 2

2. Moriseiki 1, Rivadavia 2, Jet Sukhoi 3

3. Bonita 1, Demerara 2, The Powerfulranger 3

4. Flower Power 1, Horse O’ War 2, Cuncho 3

5. Royal Springs 1, Cressida 2, Burning Ambition 3

6. Ashwa Falista 1, Thoughts 2, Tesoro 3

7. Bison 1, Sincerely Yours 2,High Gear 3

Day’s Best: Bonita.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.