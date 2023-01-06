Horse Racing: Carlisle, Amya, Ayr, Lagos shine in trials

Carlisle, Amya, Ayr, Lagos, Wandring Warrior & Siddharth impressed when the following horses were exercised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Carlisle, Amya, Ayr, Lagos, Wandring Warrior & Siddharth impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

800m:

Reining Queen (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Only My Way (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. 3y-(Dali/Dance to Destiny) (B Nikhil) & Enabling (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level.

1000m:

Call of The Blue (Surya Prakash) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, strode out well.

Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Bellaque (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Varenna (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Amya (Rafique Sk) & Ayr (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Calista Girl (B Nikhil) & 3y-(Sedgefield/All The Rage) (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former maintains form. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, in good form. Wandring Warrior (Rafique Sk) & Siddharth (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair maintains form.