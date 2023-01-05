Horse Racing: China Town, New Hustle & Xfinity shine in trials

China Town, New Hustle & Xfinity impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: China Town, New Hustle & Xfinity impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m:

Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. Garnet (Apprentice) 48, handy.

800m:

Stay Smart (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Urgent (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy.

Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 56, 600/43, worked well. Encore (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/46, shaped well. Splendour On Grass (Santhosh Raj) & Flying Hooves (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, impressed. 3y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, shaped well.

Life Is Good (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Trump Star (AA vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Kancha (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. All Attraction (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. 3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (RB) & 4y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, former moved well. Sangreal (Santhosh Raj) &

Only The Brave (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair shaped well.

Skylab (Koushik) & 3y-(David Livingston/Crimson Cheer) (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Sacred Bond (K Mukesh) & Windsor (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46,

former shaped well. 3y-(Total Gallery/Precious Replica) (Apprentice) & Dali’s Champion (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Indian Prince (Md Ismail) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, moved easy.

Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, moved well.

Rising Tycoon (Md Ismail) & Stunning Force (K Mukesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, a fit pair. Keep Faith (P Ajeeth K), Mn’s Council (P Ajeeth K) & Fly Me (Apprentice) 1-10, 800/54, 600/38, trio handy. Diamond Rain (Apprentice) & 4y-(Sussex/Arikara) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41, pair finished level. Final Judgement (Abhay Singh) & Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, former shaped well. Advance Guard (Surya Prakash) & Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, pair worked well. Shadow Of The Moon (Dhanu Singh) & Elusive (Abhay Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, pair well in hand. Bangor On Dee (K Mukesh) & Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former moved well. Healthandhappiness (RB), Australia (Kiran Naidu), Hidden Gem (RB) & Detective (B Nikhil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42, they finished in close order.