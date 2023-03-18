Horse Racing: Christofie has the edge in Mumbai feature

Pesi Shroof-trained Christofie, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship

Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroof-trained Christofie, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship (Grade-III) 1600 metres while MK Jadhav-trained Waikiki, who is in fine fettle may score, in the Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies Championship (Grace-III) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 4.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Malakshi 1, Stunning Visual 2, Dufy 3

2. Walter 1, Metzinger 2, Divine Intuition 3

3. Dexa 1, Great Guns 2, Fortunate Son 3

4. Christofie 1, Alexandros 2, Believe 3

5. Waikiki 1, Capucine 2, Ashford 3

6. Mi Arion 1, Cyrenaica 2, Juliana 3

7. Lord Fenicia 1, Wild Thing 2, It’s My Time 3

8. Intense Belief 1, Cognosco 2, Spirit Bay 3

9. Scottish Scholar 1, Silver Steps 2, C’est L’amour 3

Day’s Best: Walter.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

