Horse Racing: Inyouwebelieve fancied for P V Shetty Memorial Trophy

Prasanna Kumar-trained Inyouwebelieve looks set to win the P V Shetty Memorial Trophy 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Representational Image

Bengaluru: Prasanna Kumar-trained Inyouwebelieve looks set to win the P V Shetty Memorial Trophy 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 65 the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Belvedere 1, Aldgate 2, Opus One 3

2. Baltimore 1, Ultimate Striker 2, Anne Boleyn 3

3. Ruling Goddess 1, See My Heels 2, Southern Power 3

4. Rochelle 1, Seeking The Stars 2, Divo 3

5. Inyouwebelieve 1, Wild Emperor 2, Disruptor 3

6. Southern Force 1, Good Time Indeed 2, Sociable 3

7. Right Noble 1, Musterion 2, Lagopus 3

Day’s Best: Beltimore.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Also Read Horse Racing: Golden Vision fancied for Bengaluru feature