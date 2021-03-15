Horse Racing: Dandi March best bet for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:41 pm

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Dandi March appeals most for the Sparkling Clear Handicap 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 61-86, rated 41-66 eligible and the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Zodiac Prince 1, Buddyholly 2, Occitania 3

2. Ember Glow 1, Wandering Angel 2, Tomorrow Forever 3

3. Yuvi 1, Appreciate 2, Anne’s Boy 3

4. Beowulf 1, Sirona 2, Ashwamegh 3

5. Dandi March 1, Shimmering Star 2, Gaurish 3

6. Atom 1, Tasch 2, Glorious Leaps 3

7. Portofspain 1, Communique 2, Manzoni 3

Day’s Best: Beowulf.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

