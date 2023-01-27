Horse Racing: Dedicate fancied for Kolkata selections

Vijay Singh-trained Dedicate looks good in the Indian Champagne Stakes (Grade-III) 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Dedicate looks good in the Indian Champagne Stakes (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Magneto 1, Odin 2

2. El Patron 1, Indian Star 2, Sea Dragon 3

3. Pepper 1, Dr Doom 2, Blue Origin 3

4. Monteverdi 1, Pisa 2, Mandolin 3

5. Arabian Queen 1, Devushka 2, Silverita 3

6. Dedicate 1, Littorio 2, Meropi 3

7. Mount Reno 1, Tuscany 2, Castillo 3

Day’s Best: Monteverdi.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7