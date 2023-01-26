Horse Racing: Something Royal fancied for Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Representational Image

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Something Royal looks set to win the Queen Elizabeth Cup 1600 metres terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Windsor Walk 1, Full Of Surprise 2, Glorious Victory 3

2. Paris O’Connor 1, Zaneta 2, Listen To Me 3

3. Priceless Beauty 1, Pappa Rich 2, Admiral Shaw 3

4. Windermere 1, Right Move 2, Wellington 3

5. Something Royal 1, Golden Warrior 2, Felix 3

6. Queenstown 1, Star Romance 2, Kay Star 3

7. Preakness 1, Driftwood Pacific 2, Fiat Justitia 3

Day’s Best: Preakness.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7