Horse Racing: Golden Neil has the edge in Mumbai feature

Narendra Lagad-trained Golden Neil holds an edge over rest of the runners to win the Kumar R Dalal Gold Trophy 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Mumbai: The Narendra Lagad-trained Golden Neil holds an edge over rest of the runners to win the Kumar R Dalal Gold Trophy 1600 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, (40 to 59 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 5.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Amber Knight 1, Beyond Measure 2, Mighty Wings 3

2. Rush 1, Big Red 2, Christofle 3

3. Key To The Mint 1, Alpha Gene 2, Time 3

4. Golden Neil 1, Rasputin 2, Raffaello 3

5. Magileto 1, Arabian Phoenix 2, Great Guns 3

6. Singer Sargent 1, Balenciaga 2, Phenom 3

7. Zukor 1, Spirit Bay 2, Red Riot 3

Day’s Best: Magileto.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.