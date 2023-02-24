Horse Racing: Touch Of Grey fancied for Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational Image

Chennai: The Satish Narredu-trained Touch Of Grey looks unbeatable in the Guindy Grand Prix (Grade-III) 1600 metres terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of five runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Little Wonder 1, Sparkleberry 2, Bella Amor 3

2. Thrill Of Power 1, King Roger 2, Kings Show 3

3. Beauty Of The Turf 1, Full Of Surprise 2, Fiat Justitia 3

4. Pirate’s Love 1, Beethovan 2, Krishaa’s Choice 3

5. Miss Allure 1, Sparkle N Shine 2, Sensations 3

6. Touch Of Grey 1, Something Royal 2, True Faith 3

7. Tifosi 1, Trump Baby 2, Presto Power 3

Day’s Best: Touch Of Grey.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7