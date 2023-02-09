Horse Racing: Golden Oaks favourite to win Bengaluru feature

Padmanabhan-trained Golden Oaks who maintains form may score an encore in the Sprinters Trial Stakes (Grade-III) 1200 metres
Bengaluru: The Padmanabhan-trained Golden Oaks who maintains form may score an encore in the Sprinters Trial Stakes (Grade-III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Phoenix Surprise 1, War Trail 2, Cash Out 3
2. Turkoman 1, Augusto 2, Lycurgus 3
3. Activated 1, Air Blast 2, Princess Jasmine 3
4. Seeking The Stars 1, Elpenor 2, Royal Mysore 3
5. Archway 1, Stunning Beauty 2, Empire Of Dreams 3
6. Czarevitch 1, Kings Speech 2, Galloping Ahead 3
7. Golden Oaks 1, Agnostic 2, All Attractive 3
8. Step To Destiny 1, The Republic Power 2, Star Above 3
9. Altair 1, Country’s Jewel 2, Antilope 3
Day’s Best: Golden Oaks.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.