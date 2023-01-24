Horse Racing: August has the edge in Bengaluru feature

August who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Bangalore Winter Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres
Bengaluru: Arjun Mangalorkar-trained August who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Bangalore Winter Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1-30 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Chain Of Thoughts 1, Flamingo Road 2, Chul Bul Rani 3
2. Arrowette 1, The Perfect Choice 2, Mystical Merkabah 3
3. Love 1, Stellar Gold 2, Speed Seven 3
4. Czarevitch 1, Maybach 2, Roman Power 3
5. Star Glory 1, Knotty Dancer 2, Peyo 3
6. August 1, Bold Act 2, Cat Whiskers 3
7. Kensington 1, All Attractive 2, Siege Perilous 3
8. Adjustment 1, Sociable 2, Sofiya 3
9. Jokshan 1, Ombudsman 2, Kings Speech 3
Day’s Best: Arrowette.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.