Horse Racing: August has the edge in Bengaluru feature

August who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Bangalore Winter Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Bengaluru: Arjun Mangalorkar-trained August who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Bangalore Winter Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Chain Of Thoughts 1, Flamingo Road 2, Chul Bul Rani 3

2. Arrowette 1, The Perfect Choice 2, Mystical Merkabah 3

3. Love 1, Stellar Gold 2, Speed Seven 3

4. Czarevitch 1, Maybach 2, Roman Power 3

5. Star Glory 1, Knotty Dancer 2, Peyo 3

6. August 1, Bold Act 2, Cat Whiskers 3

7. Kensington 1, All Attractive 2, Siege Perilous 3

8. Adjustment 1, Sociable 2, Sofiya 3

9. Jokshan 1, Ombudsman 2, Kings Speech 3

Day’s Best: Arrowette.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.