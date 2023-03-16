Horse Racing: Golden Vision fancied for Bengaluru feature

Satish Narredu-trained Golden Vision holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Vedavati Plate 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Golden Vision holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Vedavati Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 65, 5 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mr Humble 1, Gunmaster 2, Fair Counsel 3

2. Thunderstruck 1, Princess Jasmine 2, Noble Ruler 3

3. The Inheritor 1, Majestic Eye 2, Elusive Girl 3

4. Twilight Tornado 1, Aquamatic 2, Czarevitch 3

5. Galaticus 1, Treasure Chest 2, Serai 3

6. Golden Vision 1, Galactical 2, Whizzo 3

7. Millbrook 1, Augusto 2, Almanach 3

Day’s Best: Mr Humble.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

